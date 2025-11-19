eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get eGain alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EGAN

eGain Trading Down 1.1%

eGain stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.50. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.22 million. eGain had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 36.47%. eGain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,460.28. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of eGain

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in eGain by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth $83,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 53.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 980,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.