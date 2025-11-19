Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.03 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Bilibili Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BILI stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 10,989.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 253.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

