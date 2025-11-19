Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GHM. Zacks Research cut shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Graham alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Graham

Graham Stock Performance

GHM opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $609.92 million, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Graham had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.43%. Graham has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Graham will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the third quarter valued at $15,043,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth about $10,356,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graham by 1,396.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 108,146 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Graham by 24.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 459,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 89,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 61.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 84,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.