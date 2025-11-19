What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for WPRT FY2025 Earnings?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn ($1.75) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WPRT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

