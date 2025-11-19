FY2025 EPS Estimates for Textron Boosted by Zacks Research

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Textron in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.09. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.81%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.15.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $79.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 388.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.76%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

