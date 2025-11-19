ESCO Technologies (ESE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $306.3940 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE stock opened at $215.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.25. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $127.17 and a one year high of $226.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 891,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,129,000 after purchasing an additional 183,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,210,000 after buying an additional 398,926 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,946,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,363,000 after buying an additional 98,042 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 176,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,924,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

