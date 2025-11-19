Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $295.2480 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.10 EPS.Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $306.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.31 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $456.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $50,035.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,981. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 397,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 374,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 321,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 83,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 215.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 219,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

