Atkore (ATKR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. Analysts expect Atkore to post earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $733.6080 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
Atkore Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. Atkore has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $97.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.12.
Insider Activity at Atkore
In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $64,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,514.25. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ATKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atkore from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.
About Atkore
Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
