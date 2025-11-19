Atkore (ATKR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. Analysts expect Atkore to post earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $733.6080 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Atkore Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. Atkore has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $97.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $64,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,514.25. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 710.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Atkore by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atkore from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATKR

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.