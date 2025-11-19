Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 19,825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 9,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEGXF shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Desjardins cut Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

