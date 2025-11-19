Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.08 and last traded at $58.08. 673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.35.

Leonardo Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leonardo stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its position in shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report) by 206.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,949 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Leonardo were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

