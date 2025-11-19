Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Trading 1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.0310 and last traded at $10.0310. Approximately 2,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.9280.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

