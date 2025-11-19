Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.13. 12,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 18,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of $137.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Institutional Trading of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,574 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 381.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 72,130 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $1,222,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

