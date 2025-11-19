National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

National Bank of Greece Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

