Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. Approximately 5,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.5150.

Toto Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95.

About Toto

(Get Free Report)

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.