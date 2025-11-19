Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Down 15% – What’s Next?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138.90 and last traded at GBX 138.90. Approximately 3,324,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 1,409,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.67.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRST

Crest Nicholson Stock Down 15.0%

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £356.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.