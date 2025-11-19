iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.43 and last traded at $67.83. 3,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.85.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 138.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

