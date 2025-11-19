FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.11 and last traded at $49.06. Approximately 40,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 49,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 170,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 307,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

