FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.11 and last traded at $49.06. Approximately 40,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 49,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
