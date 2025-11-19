Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.8750 and last traded at $47.15. 51,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 82,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

Prysmian Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33.

About Prysmian

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

