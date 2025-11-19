SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Shares Down 4% – Should You Sell?

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.96 and last traded at C$12.96. 406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$308.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.27.

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

