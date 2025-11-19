SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Shares Down 4% – Should You Sell?

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.96 and last traded at C$12.96. 406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.50.
SugarBud Craft Growers Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$308.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.27.
SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile
SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SugarBud Craft Growers
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.