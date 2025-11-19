Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Stock Price Up 24.6% – What’s Next?

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 24.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 3,821 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 1,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Keppel Stock Up 24.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

