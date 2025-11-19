AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 499.40 and last traded at GBX 504.50. Approximately 1,690,069 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,376,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510.50.

AJB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 460 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 550 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 to GBX 490 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 542.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 530.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 511.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.63.

In other news, insider Peter Birch sold 37,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 543, for a total transaction of £205,927.32. Company insiders own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

