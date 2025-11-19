Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Trading Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

Peoples Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13.

Peoples Company Profile

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

