Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Trading Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.
Peoples Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13.
Peoples Company Profile
Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Peoples
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.