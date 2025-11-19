Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.46 and last traded at $31.7160. 35,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 13,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $52.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000.

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

