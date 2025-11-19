Comparing Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) & Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM)

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) and Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alvotech and Sunshine Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Alvotech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvotech 1 2 2 0 2.20 Sunshine Biopharma 1 0 1 0 2.00

Alvotech currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.48%. Sunshine Biopharma has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 369.80%. Given Sunshine Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunshine Biopharma is more favorable than Alvotech.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Alvotech has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunshine Biopharma has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alvotech and Sunshine Biopharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvotech $491.98 million 3.13 -$231.86 million $0.23 22.22 Sunshine Biopharma $34.87 million 0.21 -$5.13 million ($1.77) -0.84

Sunshine Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alvotech. Sunshine Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alvotech and Sunshine Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvotech 12.12% -23.47% 5.40% Sunshine Biopharma -16.06% -24.96% -19.46%

Summary

Alvotech beats Sunshine Biopharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvotech

(Get Free Report)

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. In addition, it offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an Entyvio product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an Keytruda product. Alvotech was founded in 2013 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Sunshine Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products. The company is developing SBFM-PL4, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of SARS coronavirus infections; Adva-27a, a small chemotherapy molecule to treat pancreatic cancer; and K1.1 mRNA, a lipid nano-particle for liver cancer. It also offers Essential 9, an amino acids capsules; Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name; and L-Citrulline and Taurine products. In addition, the company provides various generic prescription drugs for osteoporosis, cardiovascular, antipsychotic, antibacterial, hypertension, anti-inflammatory, allergy, antibiotic, central nervous system, diabetes, urology, antifungal, antimalarial, oncology, gastroenterology, and anticonvulsant indications. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.