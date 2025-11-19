Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) is one of 452 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Leap Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics N/A -$67.56 million -1.68 Leap Therapeutics Competitors $440.95 million -$69.10 million -10.22

Leap Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Leap Therapeutics. Leap Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Leap Therapeutics Competitors 4808 9968 16008 372 2.38

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leap Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 110.45%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leap Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 10.21, meaning that their average share price is 921% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -247.44% -146.51% Leap Therapeutics Competitors -2,625.49% -359.57% -43.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics rivals beat Leap Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has an option and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

