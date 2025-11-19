CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) vs. Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) Critical Contrast

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Get Free Report) and CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtu Financial and CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $3.50 billion 1.51 $276.42 million $4.62 7.47 CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund.

This table compares Virtu Financial and CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 12.09% 41.04% 3.57% CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.7% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Virtu Financial has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Virtu Financial and CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Virtu Financial beats CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc., a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company’s solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities. Its analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance tools for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across markets. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.