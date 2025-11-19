Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Jae Kim Sells 1,367 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) SVP Jae Kim sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $320,069.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,779.80. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jae Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Jae Kim sold 170 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $41,820.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Jae Kim sold 4,507 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $526,778.16.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.43. 5,414,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,803. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.06 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 27.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

