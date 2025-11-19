Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Trading Down 15% – Should You Sell?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) shares fell 15% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138.90 and last traded at GBX 138.90. 3,324,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,409,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 162.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 174.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £356.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

