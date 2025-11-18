Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 133,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 369,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Imagine Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

