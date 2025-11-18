NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Board Declares Stock Repurchase Plan

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NACCO Industries Stock Down 2.4%

NC stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NACCO Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling at NACCO Industries

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Loveman sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $94,736.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,509.68. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,102 shares of company stock valued at $355,950 over the last ninety days. 43.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

