Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Down 17.4% – Here’s Why

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) traded down 17.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 166 and last traded at GBX 179.90. 546,520,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,339% from the average session volume of 10,048,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 400 to GBX 437 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 437.
View Our Latest Analysis on OCDO
Ocado Group Stock Down 17.4%
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.