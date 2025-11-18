Reviewing Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics 18.27% -732.63% 12.79% Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 1.20% 3.10% 2.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $62.94 million 0.22 $13.06 million $0.74 1.96 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $1.28 billion 9.25 $16.30 million $0.13 541.23

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Tectonics. Environmental Tectonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Environmental Tectonics and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 5 12 1 2.78

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus target price of $82.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.83%. Given Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Volatility and Risk

Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Environmental Tectonics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions. The US segment refers to the unmanned aerial, unmanned ground, unmanned seaborne and related command, control and communications system businesses. The company was founded on December 19, 1994, and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

