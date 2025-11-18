Head-To-Head Analysis: eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) vs. Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Evotec”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eFFECTOR Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.81 million ($13.08) 0.00 Evotec $572.16 million 1.71 $7.14 million $0.41 7.22

Risk & Volatility

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than eFFECTOR Therapeutics. eFFECTOR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Evotec has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Evotec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eFFECTOR Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Evotec 20.85% 16.02% 7.81%

Summary

Evotec beats eFFECTOR Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; and Zotatifin, a small molecule inhibitor of eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors, as well as completed Phase 2a open-label expansion cohort in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib to treat patients with ER+ breast cancer. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc. to research and develop small molecules that target eIF4E. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties. The EVT Innovate develops drug discovery projects, assets and platforms, both internally or through academic collaborations. The company was founded by Manfred Eigen, Karsten Henco, Ulrich Aldag, Freimut Leidenberger, Heinrich Maria Schulte, Rudolf Rigler, and Charles Weissmann on December 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

