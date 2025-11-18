Head-To-Head Review: S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) versus Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for S&T Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 1 0 1 3.00

S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.16%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

65.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. S&T Bancorp pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 23.72% 9.32% 1.37% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 17.03% 9.16% 0.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $391.16 million 3.67 $131.26 million $3.47 10.82 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $179.19 million 1.80 $25.94 million $2.32 10.13

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes both owner-occupied properties and investment properties for various purposes such as hotels, retail, multifamily and health care. The Commercial and Industrial segment focuses on the companies or manufacturers for the purpose of production, operating capacity, accounts receivable, inventory or equipment financing. The Commercial Construction segment refers to the finance construction of buildings or other structures, as well as to finance the acquisition and development of raw land for various purposes. The Business Banking segment is made to small businesses that are standard, non-complex products evaluated through a streamlined credit approval process that has been designed to maximize efficiency while maintaining high credit quality standards. The Consumer Real Estate segment offers first and second liens such as 1-4 family residential mortgages, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. The Other Consumer segment consists of individuals that may be secured by assets other than 1-4 family residences, as well as unsecured loans. The company was founded on March 17, 1983 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

