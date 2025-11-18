Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells 5,280 Shares

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $235,276.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,017.60. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 8,801 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $391,380.47.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Jack Bendheim sold 21,536 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $974,073.28.

On Monday, November 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $1,734,742.87.

On Friday, November 7th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,867.20.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $151,712.00.

On Thursday, October 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $144,566.40.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $146,291.20.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $141,433.60.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 11,859 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $477,561.93.

On Monday, October 20th, Jack Bendheim sold 16,075 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $649,108.50.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

NASDAQ PAHC traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 514,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $46.42.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7,671.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

