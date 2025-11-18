Steve Ladd Huffman Sells 18,000 Shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.81, for a total transaction of $3,506,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,669,477.98. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Ladd Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 4,089 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $797,068.77.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 13,911 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.33, for a total transaction of $2,633,769.63.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $3,609,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $4,123,800.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.22, for a total value of $4,701,960.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $4,021,380.00.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of Reddit stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.42. 3,713,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,012,114. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.49. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $282.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Reddit from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reddit by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,238,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,293 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Reddit by 103.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,232 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 10.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,357,000 after purchasing an additional 389,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reddit by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,481,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,819,000 after purchasing an additional 451,792 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Reddit by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,846,000 after buying an additional 143,680 shares in the last quarter.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

