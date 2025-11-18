Insider Buying: Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Chairman Acquires 14,710 Shares of Stock

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard Tannenbaum acquired 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $137,979.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 2,937,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,557,839.68. This trade represents a 0.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SUNS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. 83,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sunrise Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.48% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Sunrise Realty Trust has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sunrise Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Sunrise Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 110.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,142,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $11.50 to $11.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrise Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

