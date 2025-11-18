Priya Gupta Sells 5,479 Shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) CFO Priya Gupta sold 5,479 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $41,037.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 161,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,807.27. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACHR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. 57,693,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,731,488. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 219.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 105.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

