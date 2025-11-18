Insider Selling: Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Insider Sells 49,082 Shares of Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Armenta sold 49,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $457,444.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 560,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,544.84. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Armenta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 5th, Anthony Armenta sold 3,545 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $41,228.35.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ SERV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,219,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,629. The firm has a market cap of $668.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.80. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,121.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Serve Robotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SERV. Singular Research raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Serve Robotics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth about $8,840,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Serve Robotics by 616.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 584,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 560,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after buying an additional 521,945 shares during the period.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.