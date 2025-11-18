Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) recently:

11/3/2025 – Casella Waste Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Casella Waste Systems had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Casella Waste Systems was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Casella Waste Systems was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

11/3/2025 – Casella Waste Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Casella Waste Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Casella Waste Systems had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Casella Waste Systems had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

9/29/2025 – Casella Waste Systems is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Casella Waste Systems had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/19/2025 – Casella Waste Systems was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2025 – Casella Waste Systems is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

