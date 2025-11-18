Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading 19% Higher – Should You Buy?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) shot up 19% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.44. 1,197,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 231,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Graphite One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite One has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$231.92 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

