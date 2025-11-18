YouGov (LON:YOU) Trading Up 11.7% – What’s Next?

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 298.50 and last traded at GBX 295.50. Approximately 8,050,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 905% from the average daily volume of 801,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on YouGov from GBX 760 to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 565 to GBX 438 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of YouGov from GBX 385 to GBX 375 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 471.

Get YouGov alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on YouGov

YouGov Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 317.37. The company has a market capitalization of £346.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35.

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 31.70 earnings per share for the quarter. YouGov had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that YouGov plc will post 41.8853256 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephan Shakespeare purchased 86,715 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 346 per share, with a total value of £300,033.90. Also, insider Alex McIntosh sold 76,486 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340, for a total value of £260,052.40. Insiders purchased a total of 144,991 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About YouGov

(Get Free Report)

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.