Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Potlatch (PCH)

Potlatch (NASDAQ: PCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2025 – Potlatch was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

11/14/2025 – Potlatch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – Potlatch had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

11/12/2025 – Potlatch had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Potlatch had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Potlatch had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

10/15/2025 – Potlatch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/15/2025 – Potlatch was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

10/13/2025 – Potlatch had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Potlatch had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Potlatch had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Potlatch Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

