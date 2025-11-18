Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading 19% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) rose 19% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 1,197,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 231,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on Graphite One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$231.92 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.93.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

