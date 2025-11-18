Insider Selling: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) CFO Sells 6,015 Shares of Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Todd Wilson sold 6,015 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $24,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 195,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,271.05. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Shares of RRGB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. 127,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,214. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $265.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.75 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 503.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRGB. Zacks Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.