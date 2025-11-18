Insider Selling: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) CFO Sells 6,015 Shares of Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Todd Wilson sold 6,015 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $24,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 195,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,271.05. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance
Shares of RRGB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. 127,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,214. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $265.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.75 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRGB. Zacks Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
