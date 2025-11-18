Insider Selling: Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Sells 281,860 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 820,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,316,496.45. This trade represents a 25.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20.

On Friday, November 14th, Charles Robbins sold 203,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $15,862,673.16.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 26,018,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,124,307. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $304.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. HSBC raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CICC Research upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

