Nathan Brower Sells 3,800 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) EVP Nathan Brower sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $79,078.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,555.35. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

NATR stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. 104,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,336. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $364.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $88.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. Nature’s Sunshine Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 147.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

