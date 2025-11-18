Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX) Major Shareholder Voss Capital, Lp Buys 104,183 Shares of Stock

Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp purchased 104,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $127,103.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 926,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,258.02. This represents a 12.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Voss Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rein Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, October 28th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 178,392 shares of Rein Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $247,964.88.

On Monday, October 27th, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 97,482 shares of Rein Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $133,550.34.

On Friday, October 24th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 30,176 shares of Rein Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,944.64.

Rein Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNTX remained flat at $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,904. Rein Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rein Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Rein Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Rein Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rein Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Report on RNTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rein Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNTX. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rein Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rein Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rein Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rein Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.