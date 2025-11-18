Insider Selling: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total transaction of $1,129,897.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,896,929.50. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $1,178,647.05.

On Monday, November 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,070.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,192,520.70.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90.

On Monday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,324,358.70.

On Friday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $1,284,730.65.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $1,229,466.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,264,954.95.

On Friday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $1,260,892.50.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $1,296,611.40.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.50, a P/E/G ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $144.32 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 584,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,307,000 after purchasing an additional 66,306 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $2,826,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 16.1% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $81,443,000. Finally, Unisphere Establishment grew its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 62,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

