Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Keith Brian Alexander Sells 900 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $10.32 on Tuesday, hitting $222.55. The stock had a trading volume of 60,394,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,214,422. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

